Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

EFF seizes the future through social media

24 March 2019 - 00:01 By Chris Kanyane

The EFF is now one of the major political parties in SA, after the ANC and the DA. The ANC is 100 years old and the DA goes back to the '50s. The EFF is just five years old

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Belinda Bozzoli Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Good luck, Mr President - and beware the traitors in your own ranks Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | As ANC intrigue rages on, the security of tenure that ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. RICH MKHONDO | Why we need a benevolent dictator to make SA a truly great ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. OBITUARIES | Anton Steenkamp: Judge with love of law, life and even a little ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client

Related articles

  1. EFF would not exist if PAC was stronger: Julius Malema Politics
  2. EFF will send ex-convict Kenny Motsamai to NCOP: Julius Malema Politics
  3. 'I would knock out Maimane in the boxing ring': Julius Malema Politics
X