Opinion
EFF seizes the future through social media
24 March 2019 - 00:01
The EFF is now one of the major political parties in SA, after the ANC and the DA. The ANC is 100 years old and the DA goes back to the '50s. The EFF is just five years old
The EFF is now one of the major political parties in SA, after the ANC and the DA. The ANC is 100 years old and the DA goes back to the '50s. The EFF is just five years old
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.