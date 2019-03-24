Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Selection on merit in sport is not wrong, those who oppose it are

Constitution, and even an ANC proclamation, are opposed to quotas

24 March 2019 - 00:03 By WERNER HUMAN

A recent Sunday Times editorial took issue with a court application by trade union Solidarity that sought the setting aside of provisions of the Transformation Charter and related documents that would constitute "quotas"

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Belinda Bozzoli Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Good luck, Mr President - and beware the traitors in your own ranks Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | As ANC intrigue rages on, the security of tenure that ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. RICH MKHONDO | Why we need a benevolent dictator to make SA a truly great ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. OBITUARIES | Anton Steenkamp: Judge with love of law, life and even a little ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

It's official: David Mabuza is sworn in as MP
'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Quotas not wrong, those who oppose them are Opinion & Analysis
  2. Remnants of verkramptes and rooineks resisting change Sport
  3. Solidarity CEO: 'I don't know of any black coach who is overlooked because of ... Rugby
  4. Judgement reserved in the emotive Labour Court case over sports quotas Sport
  5. Solidarity takes 'sports quota' case to the Labour Court South Africa
  6. Andrew Hall goes to bat for Temba Bavuma - and against quotas Cricket
  7. Sports Minister and Solidarity prepare to square off in court over quotas Sport
  8. SA Schools Athletics to align selection criteria with Athletics SA Sport
X