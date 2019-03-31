Q&A with higher education minister Naledi Pandor
The department of higher education & training has allocated R967m of additional funding to settle historic debt owed to universities. Chris Baron spoke to minister Naledi Pandor.
31 March 2019 - 00:00
The department of higher education & training has allocated R967m of additional funding to settle historic debt owed to universities. Chris Baron spoke to minister Naledi Pandor.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.