Saray Khumalo on Everest feat: I did it for people who were told, 'You can't do this'

Saray Khumalo has become the first black African woman to reach the top of Everest - her iron grit will take her ever higher

Saray Khumalo was unafraid to peer deep into the icy crevasses below her feet while crossing ladders in the Khumbu icefall, on her way to the summit of Mount Everest.