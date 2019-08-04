Obituary

Peter Horn: Immigrant who published black poets in apartheid era

Czech-born literary giant wanted to make poetry relevant to all South Africans

Peter Horn, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 84, was one of SA’s most prolific and strident anti-apartheid poets.



He was also an outspoken academic who challenged the colonialist attitude to the writing, teaching and interpretation of South African literature in university departments, which he felt was irrelevant to the reality of life under apartheid for the vast majority of South Africans...