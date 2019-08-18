Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Ramaphosa's refusal to use his power is being used by his enemies to diminish it

18 August 2019 - 00:07

President Cyril Ramaphosa hasn't had much of a honeymoon. A little more than a year into office and with a party largely trying to undermine his efforts, he's up against the toughest challenge of his life.

SA has never been in a more dire situation, not since the sanctions years. The currency is in freefall, the economy is perilously dangling over a cliff and for the first time we are talking openly - and even longingly - about the possibility of an IMF rescue package. The villain of the piece, Jacob Zuma, like a lowing hyena relishing the sight of a carcass, is meanwhile watching and enjoying the destruction he has wrought...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Tainted pro-Zuma women give the gender struggle a bad name ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | When the media stands up against the EFF bullies, it stands ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | NHI is a poison pill that will leave SA poorer and none the ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women

Related articles

  1. Busisiwe Mkhwebane files record of documents used in Ramaphosa probe Politics
  2. Ramaphosa granted interdict to halt Mkhwebane’s remedial action Politics
  3. Ramaphosa hands affidavit to state capture inquiry on 'relationship' with Guptas Politics
X