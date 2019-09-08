Opinion

Let's not beat about the bush: Mugabe was the devil incarnate. He leaves a terrible legacy

Now that Robert Mugabe has finally kicked the bucket, we will no doubt be inundated with stories portraying him as a hero and a revolutionary who not only freed Zimbabwe but brought dignity and respect to Africa and its diaspora. That’s balderdash. The man was a monster. An absolute villain. He was evil. He turned what should have been a dream future for the people of Zimbabwe into an absolute nightmare.



The fact that he died seeking medical care in a foreign country speaks volumes. In almost four decades in power, he succeeded in destroying the infrastructure and facilities in his country...