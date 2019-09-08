Opinion
Let's not beat about the bush: Mugabe was the devil incarnate. He leaves a terrible legacy
08 September 2019 - 00:00
Now that Robert Mugabe has finally kicked the bucket, we will no doubt be inundated with stories portraying him as a hero and a revolutionary who not only freed Zimbabwe but brought dignity and respect to Africa and its diaspora. That’s balderdash. The man was a monster. An absolute villain. He was evil. He turned what should have been a dream future for the people of Zimbabwe into an absolute nightmare.
The fact that he died seeking medical care in a foreign country speaks volumes. In almost four decades in power, he succeeded in destroying the infrastructure and facilities in his country...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.