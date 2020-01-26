Technology
Technology takes two TUT students from Soshanguve to Toronto
Siphamandla Mqcina and Philanjalo Ndlovu are representing SA at the Red Bull Basement University Global Workshop
26 January 2020 - 00:00
It’s below freezing and a chilly cocktail of rain and snow has just begun to fall in Toronto, Canada, as a jet-lagged Siphamandla Mqcina and Philanjalo Ndlovu get ready to present their invention to a roomful of strangers from more than 20 countries.
Mqcina and Ndlovu are final-year IT students from Tshwane University of Technology [TUT]. They are representing SA at the Red Bull Basement University Global Workshop, a platform for students from around the world to share innovative ideas for positive change, the aim being to use technology for good, to improve life for other students...
