Covid-19
The government should take a more active role in the Covid-hit economy
The Reserve Bank ought to step in to rescue those South African companies deemed too big to fail - and there might even be a BEE dividend in it
19 April 2020 - 00:00
Extraordinary times require extraordinary actions. These were the words of Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) a month ago when the bank took a major decision to embark on a new wave of bond purchases meant to counter severe risks to the eurozone as a result of Covid-19.
The ECB announced that it will buy up to €750bn (R15-trillion) in government and corporate bonds and other assets, to inject much-needed cash into the financial markets and shore up the real economy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.