A small-city time bomb with a big legal agenda

If the court ruling on Makana municipality’s service delivery is upheld, the effects will reverberate far beyond the Eastern Cape to every vulnerable local authority in SA

In a landmark ruling on January 14 this year, judge Inge Stretch of the Eastern Cape High Court ordered that the Makana local municipality be dissolved for its unconstitutional lack of service delivery. On May 21, she doubled down by denying the municipality and its co-respondents leave to appeal.



The case was brought by the Unemployed People's Movement (UPM), an offshoot of Durban's Abahlali baseMjondolo, which is led by Ayanda Kota...