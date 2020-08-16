Latter-day Bob Mabena was love personified

Given Mkhari pays tribute to Bob Mabena

When Bob Mabena decided to enjoy the last lap of his illustrious radio career at Power 98.7, it was a special moment — not only to finally have him home where he belonged, but because we were honoured to have him at a very reflective and seasoned time of his career trajectory.



He had lived a very colourful life and he had worked incredibly hard over his 30-plus years as a radio maverick and musical genius. As he sought to reimagine his life, sought to evolve into a new season, he chose Power 98.7 to be the place of his latter days’ becoming...