TIMES SELECT: How women are treated in African cultures is deeply flawed

Historically, African girls were raised to eventually become responsible for raising children and taking care of the house once they were married. When an African male found a woman he wanted to marry, discussions with the families were held, “lobola” in the form of cash and cattle was paid for the bride and a traditional wedding commenced. Although these traditional practices aren’t necessarily negative in themselves, the results can be quite oppressive towards women.

How do African women fight for equality and challenge abuse when they have been effectively sold off to their husbands?

This age-old practice of paying a bride price is often viewed as a form of appreciation towards wives and their families, but it puts women in a tough position since it practically takes away the power to advocate for their fair treatment. Even in cases where an African woman wants to leave an abusive marriage, the groom’s family often asks for their bride price to be paid back, and the reluctance or inability to repay traps the woman in an abusive marriage. This unbalanced marriage structure is exacerbated by the belief that African women should not be employed or should not spend too much time working for the family.

The financial dependence of wives on their husbands further strengthens the patriarchy and keeps power out of women’s hands.

Resistance to the change of these structures has resulted in the rampant ill-treatment of women in African communities. Fast forward to 2020 and this oppression still exists.

In many (if not most) African cultures, children discussing certain topics with their parents is unacceptable. In these cultures it is taboo to converse about things like sex and non-marital relationships with parents or elders. Traditionally, most of the significant conversations in this regard were held when a son had found a woman he wanted to marry and initiated talks with her family.

The lack of crucial discussions resulted in entire generations of young African men without the knowledge of how to respect their wives. If the abuse and ill-treatment of female family members had occurred in their households growing up, they often absorbed these behaviours and acted similarly when leading their own families. In their minds they were simply doing what was normal.

The absence of important discussions about relationships with their children means that African parents risk the danger of their sons forming detrimental views about women due to a lack of education. Girls will suffer a similar fate and grow up to believe that abuse is normal. This cycle continues and before you know it you have many generations of African men who believe they can treat women in any way that they see fit.

Sadly, the abuse of women in African communities has become so ubiquitous that it has been established as common practice.