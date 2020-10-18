Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Cause for hope as the march towards equilibrium gets under way

Beneath the barrage of greed, graft and political sniping, slow, certain change is taking place as the country corrects its recent disastrous course

18 October 2020 - 00:04 By MAKHUDU SEFARA

The perennial search for truth and the colossal struggle to ensure we attain a reasonable plateau of fairness - not only in the pursuit of justice but also on other fronts - have the cumulative effect of suffocating even the most hopeful in society.

We throw our hands in the air in disbelief when, as happened two weeks ago, those charged with ensuring law and order run for dear life from a band of angry, armed and dangerous farmers in Senekal in the Free State...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Zondo inquiry might end in tears. But whose? Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Yes! Let there be more 'Hollywood-style arrests' — we love ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...