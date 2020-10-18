Opinion

Cause for hope as the march towards equilibrium gets under way

Beneath the barrage of greed, graft and political sniping, slow, certain change is taking place as the country corrects its recent disastrous course

The perennial search for truth and the colossal struggle to ensure we attain a reasonable plateau of fairness - not only in the pursuit of justice but also on other fronts - have the cumulative effect of suffocating even the most hopeful in society.



We throw our hands in the air in disbelief when, as happened two weeks ago, those charged with ensuring law and order run for dear life from a band of angry, armed and dangerous farmers in Senekal in the Free State...