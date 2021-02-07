Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

The real bombshell in an old spy story

07 February 2021 - 00:00 By STEVEN FRIEDMAN

If people who work for the government tell us our safety depends on us not knowing what it does, we might suspect that it wanted to cover up wrongdoing. Unless, it seems, those government people work for state security agencies. SA's media is awash with shock at "bombshell" revelations about the country's security services at the state capture hearings.

Testimony shows that the State Security Agency, which is meant to provide the government with intelligence on domestic and foreign threats, was used to fight factional battles in the ANC and to engage in corrupt activity. The agency, the evidence suggests, served Jacob Zuma and his allies, not the country...

