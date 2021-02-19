OPINION | GBV: No-one is out to get 'successful black men', women are the victims here

It is unfortunate that as women, we continue to live in fear because some men feel entitled to our bodies.

But what is even more tragic is that there are men who disregard the actions of perpetrators and are reducing women's experiences to a smear campaign. This only compounds the many hills we need to climb to end gender-based violence in SA.

Not only do we still need to shout at the top of our lungs during protests and tweet endless hashtags in our attempt to educate about GBV, but we now also need to deal with men who hold the dangerous view that someone is out to get them, purely because of their success.

This is a blatant lie.

Men from all walks of life and social standing have committed gender-based violence, including successful men.

In fact, there are far too many “successful men” who have used their power and influence to abuse women. These men have the choice to use the same power for the benefit, and not the detriment of the women around them.

GBV is a pandemic and the fight against it should not be sabotaged by those who weaponise it by falsely accusing men of abuse. This is wrong and anyone found guilty of such must be held accountable.

This is, however, no reason for men to dodge accountability and disregard the plight of women.

The sentiment about “successful black men” being the victims speaks to, in part, the timing at which victims of GBV feel most empowered to call out their abusers.