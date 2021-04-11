Sunday Morning Assessment

Direction to Zuma shows due caution

Directions from the Constitutional Court on Friday seeking an affidavit from Jacob Zuma on what penalty it should impose if it finds him in contempt of court have raised questions about whether the court is giving him special treatment and why the directions were issued in the name of chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng even though he did not sit in the case.



The directions came after the court reserved judgment in an application by the state capture commission for Zuma to be jailed for two years for contempt of court. This was after he ignored the court's order to obey the commission's summons and did not turn up to give evidence in February...