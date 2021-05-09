Game of thrones: A battle for Zulu riches
09 May 2021 - 00:05
At weddings the congregation is offered the chance to object to the nuptials, but no such ritual exists at the reading of a will. This did not stop Prince Thokozani Zulu from disrupting proceedings when a relative, Prince Misuzulu, was named the new king of the Zulu.
The will of the late Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu was read at KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace on Friday night, naming her eldest son, Prince Misuzulu, as the Zulu king...
