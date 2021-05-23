Commemoration

Bulhoek Massacre: 'Let us remember the spirits of those who died'

Tomorrow marks the centenary of one of the most gruesome events in our nation’s ever-tragic history. In remembering the bloodshed and grief of the Bulhoek Massacre, the hope is that we also learn from it, writes Nick Dall

On May 24 1921, over 600 white policemen and soldiers opened fire on some 3,000 followers of prophet Enoch Mgijima.



Known as “Israelites”, they had been awaiting the end of the world at Ntabelanga (mountain of the rising sun), in the Bulhoek area, near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape...