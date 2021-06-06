Local-level collaboration is key to curbing scourge of domestic violence

An all-too-common scenario we see is for a woman to die with a protection order in her hand, a tragic loss of a life that could have been prevented if the justice system worked as intended.



The Domestic Violence Act (116 of 1998) provides clear and precise instruction to be enacted by state actors to ensure the protection of victims of domestic violence from the perpetrators. Why then do we still hear so many instances of victims not being afforded the protection intended, forced to endure abuse from the perpetrators and secondary abuse from those mandated to protect them?..