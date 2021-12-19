Editorial

Be careful, grateful and compassionate

As many of us take a break after a tumultuous year, let us reach across our society's divisions and recognise the humanity we share

Many are taking a break after a year featuring Delta, Omicron, the July riots and the Phoenix massacre, schooling challenges, Zondo commission revelations, the Covid-related deaths of many beloved South Africans, ructions in the National Prosecuting Authority, the wealth gap growing, femicide, child abuse and other challenges.



Unfortunately, this is a time when criminals go on a last spree. We hope our readers will stay out of harm’s way and do what they can to mitigate the risks they face. ..