Editorial
Be careful, grateful and compassionate
As many of us take a break after a tumultuous year, let us reach across our society's divisions and recognise the humanity we share
19 December 2021 - 00:00
Many are taking a break after a year featuring Delta, Omicron, the July riots and the Phoenix massacre, schooling challenges, Zondo commission revelations, the Covid-related deaths of many beloved South Africans, ructions in the National Prosecuting Authority, the wealth gap growing, femicide, child abuse and other challenges.
Unfortunately, this is a time when criminals go on a last spree. We hope our readers will stay out of harm’s way and do what they can to mitigate the risks they face. ..
