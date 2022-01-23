Incidentally...

If you do anything, do it for love

Disagreement turns to tragedy when any person on either side of the vaccine wall rejoices at the death of an adversary

One of the saddest things about the global coronavirus pandemic — second obviously to the millions of dead and bereaved — is the virulent antagonism it has caused between vaxxers and anti-vaxxers.



Incidentally, these neologisms have now had to be included in dictionaries by lexicographers guided by the frequency of word use. Both words have been topping the charts for a year. ..