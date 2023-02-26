Opinion & Analysis

The ANC has mastered the art of doublethink, doublespeak and double-cross

George Orwell is one of the most influential political authors of the ages. Although he died more than 70 years ago, his words resonate today

26 February 2023 - 00:02
Tony Leon Columnist

George Orwell is one of the most influential political authors of the ages. Although he died more than 70 years ago, his words resonate today...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | How many ministers does it take to screw in the country’s light ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Soon there may be no part of SA that’s more Swiss than Guatemalan Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | ANC should learn about electricity from Lenin Opinion

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Busted Cyril is missing in action, again Opinion
  2. MIKE SILUMA | Eskom symbolises criminality that has brought SA to its knees Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Hypocrisy surrounding De Ruyter is breathtaking Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | De Ruyter’s shocking revelations must be fully investigated Opinion
  5. STHEMBISO MSOMI | Cyril's Hamlet moment: to be bold or not to be bold? Opinion

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses