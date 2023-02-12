A billionaire's buffalodust
12 February 2023 - 00:01 By Hogarth
If ever you had doubts that McBuffalo is a reluctant president, his state of the nation address should put them to rest. The Buffalo Soldier left MPs across the political spectrum stunned at the end of his speech on Thursday night. He wondered aloud why he's our president. “I often ask myself as president, I ask myself why am I doing this job? And there’s that voice inside of me that always says, follow in the footsteps of Nelson Mandela because he made great sacrifices, he didn’t have to do what he did for this country but he made great sacrifices and that voice always says contribute the little that you can to make this country great. And that is precisely what I am doing despite all the challenges that we face.” That's a billionaire's way of telling us he's doing the nation a favour by serving as president...
