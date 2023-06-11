Lift-off snafu for moonshot pilot
11 June 2023 - 00:00
John Steenhuisen threw his toys out the cot after a Lift flight from Durban had the temerity to take off without him. So he tried to launch a “boycott Lift” campaign on social media, telling his tiny coterie of supporters: “Lift airline, worst airline in South Africa. Avoid at all cost!!!” Turns out it was entirely his own fault: the Honourable JohnVul’igate, MP and Leader of the Official Opposition, arrived at the boarding gate way too late and discovered that even persons as eminent as himself can’t keep an entire planeful of people waiting. Best you come down to earth, John. ..
