Why Bain and its ilk are the bane of governments
Economist Mariana Mazzucato takes aim at global consultancies in a book accusing them of keeping their state clients weak so they can continue milking them
18 June 2023 - 00:00
Big consulting firms such as McKinsey and Bain & Co — well known to South Africans thanks to state capture scandals — are “infantilising” governments and undermining state capacity, to ensure a never-ending stream of lucrative consulting contracts...
Why Bain and its ilk are the bane of governments
Economist Mariana Mazzucato takes aim at global consultancies in a book accusing them of keeping their state clients weak so they can continue milking them
Big consulting firms such as McKinsey and Bain & Co — well known to South Africans thanks to state capture scandals — are “infantilising” governments and undermining state capacity, to ensure a never-ending stream of lucrative consulting contracts...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos