Insight

The good, bad and ugly: a tale of rural rubbish dumps

Historic inequality in service delivery such as waste collection and management is likely to worsen, experts predict — and again the poor will be most affected

12 November 2023 - 00:00
Claire Keeton Senior features writer

People, baboons and pigs forage at the Ladismith rubbish dump, just off the R62 in the Klein Karoo, on a weekday afternoon. Plastic is impaled like flowers on the surrounding trees and litter mars the neighbouring dorpie of Zoar, which sends its waste to the Western Cape dump. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. 'Helihackers' swoop in to protect Table Mountain's fynbos and fresh water South Africa
  2. French singers win top honours at Plácido Domingo’s Operalia contest Lifestyle
  3. Yay or nay for proposed ban on captive lion breeding in SA? Science
  4. ‘People used to think AI was the terminator robots’ Insight
  5. Willpower won’t stop the craving Insight
  6. History of KwaLanga, in Cape Town, reflects resistance to apartheid pass-law ... Insight

Latest

  1. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | We need help to fight crime, wherever we can find it Opinion
  2. SABELO SKITI | The questions Mdwaba still won’t answer about R5bn UIF scheme Insight
  3. PETER BRUCE | Media is dumbing down, along with the state Opinion
  4. EDITORIAL | Protect witnesses and incentivise whistleblowers Opinion
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Beware the temptations of a fool's paradise Opinion

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
Mbalula opens case against Mthunzi Mdwaba over R500m bribe allegations