In recent years, there have been growing calls in South Africa for what is usually termed “benevolent dictatorship”.
The logic behind it is that democracy (as a system of governance) is to blame for the slow pace of progress and transformation in South Africa since 1994. Therefore, a “strongman” like the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, is what our country needs to resolve all its issues in record time and achieve prosperity.
In this letter, I argue that this call is fundamentally rooted in a lack of political consciousness and bias towards authoritarianism.
While it is true that leaders like Kagame have pulled their countries out of the crisis, what is often ignored is that the same leaders have also abused their power and fallen short of the standards of human decency.
Democracy, far from being perfect, remains our best bet at safeguarding rights and freedoms while simultaneously improving the lives of people.
We dare not make a choice between the two!
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
LETTER | Is democracy to blame for slow transformation?
In recent years, there have been growing calls in South Africa for what is usually termed 'benevolent dictatorship'.
Image: 123RF/starush
In recent years, there have been growing calls in South Africa for what is usually termed “benevolent dictatorship”.
The logic behind it is that democracy (as a system of governance) is to blame for the slow pace of progress and transformation in South Africa since 1994. Therefore, a “strongman” like the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, is what our country needs to resolve all its issues in record time and achieve prosperity.
In this letter, I argue that this call is fundamentally rooted in a lack of political consciousness and bias towards authoritarianism.
While it is true that leaders like Kagame have pulled their countries out of the crisis, what is often ignored is that the same leaders have also abused their power and fallen short of the standards of human decency.
Democracy, far from being perfect, remains our best bet at safeguarding rights and freedoms while simultaneously improving the lives of people.
We dare not make a choice between the two!
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
MORE
LETTER | Kholeka Gcaleka as public protector won’t look good
LETTER | Who is Nelson Mandela today?
LETTER | Dear silent Cyril
LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos