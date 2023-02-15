Truth be told, the leadership standards in our country have been set low. Becoming a leader in South Africa is not difficult.
Any clown can wake up tomorrow and feed the people empty slogans, or entertain them with song and dance, and instantly become their leader.
Take our current president, for instance. He may be a billionaire and he may speak polished English, but where is evidence that proves he knows what he is doing? What original idea has he ever produced? Alas, he used empty slogans such as “New Dawn” and “Thuma Mina” to parachute himself into the presidency.
What about his predecessor? Why do we still adore him ? Is it because he was a great thinker who expressed ideas worth remembering? The answer is no. We love him because he was a giggler who entertained us with his trademark song and dance moves.
Our problem as South Africans is that we are an impressionable bunch. This is why we are not critical when it comes to electing leaders.
In other countries like China competitive exams are used to select the best possible candidates to lead. Unlike us, their leadership standards are high. It comes as no surprise therefore that their countries are so advanced.
Going into the future, we must do better if we wish to see our country advance.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
KwaDukuza
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA
Cyril Ramaphosa feeds us empty slogans and Jacob Zuma was a giggler
Image: Anton Scholtz
Truth be told, the leadership standards in our country have been set low. Becoming a leader in South Africa is not difficult.
Any clown can wake up tomorrow and feed the people empty slogans, or entertain them with song and dance, and instantly become their leader.
Take our current president, for instance. He may be a billionaire and he may speak polished English, but where is evidence that proves he knows what he is doing? What original idea has he ever produced? Alas, he used empty slogans such as “New Dawn” and “Thuma Mina” to parachute himself into the presidency.
What about his predecessor? Why do we still adore him ? Is it because he was a great thinker who expressed ideas worth remembering? The answer is no. We love him because he was a giggler who entertained us with his trademark song and dance moves.
Our problem as South Africans is that we are an impressionable bunch. This is why we are not critical when it comes to electing leaders.
In other countries like China competitive exams are used to select the best possible candidates to lead. Unlike us, their leadership standards are high. It comes as no surprise therefore that their countries are so advanced.
Going into the future, we must do better if we wish to see our country advance.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
KwaDukuza
• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
LETTER | Gun Free SA is wrong
LETTER | ActionSA is just 'the DA with a black face'
LETTER | While we help Turkey, let’s not forget Ukraine
LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos