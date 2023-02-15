Letters

LETTER | Any clown can be a leader in SA

Cyril Ramaphosa feeds us empty slogans and Jacob Zuma was a giggler

15 February 2023 - 08:57 By Ayanda Sakhile Zulu
The writer says the bar is very low for leaders in South Africa
The writer says the bar is very low for leaders in South Africa
Image: Anton Scholtz

Truth be told, the leadership standards in our country have been set low. Becoming a leader in South Africa is not difficult.

Any clown can wake up tomorrow and feed the people empty slogans, or entertain them with song and dance, and instantly become their leader.

Take our current president, for instance. He may be a billionaire and he may speak polished English, but where is evidence that proves he knows what he is doing? What original idea has he ever produced? Alas, he used empty slogans such as “New Dawn” and “Thuma Mina” to parachute himself into the presidency.

What about his predecessor? Why do we still adore him ? Is it because he was a great thinker who expressed ideas worth remembering? The answer is no. We love him because he was a giggler who entertained us with his trademark song and dance moves.

Our problem as South Africans is that we are an impressionable bunch. This is why we are not critical when it comes to electing leaders.

In other countries like China competitive exams are used to select the best possible candidates to lead. Unlike us, their leadership standards are high. It comes as no surprise therefore that their countries are so advanced.

Going into the future, we must do better if we wish to see our country advance.

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu

KwaDukuza

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Gun Free SA is wrong

How many more will pursue an easy life of crime when all law-abiding citizens lose the ability to defend themselves?
Opinion & Analysis
16 hours ago

LETTER | ActionSA is just 'the DA with a black face'

One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter of the latter.
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

LETTER | While we help Turkey, let’s not forget Ukraine

It is sickening to watch the hypocrisy of world leaders as they allow Vladimir Putin play god.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

LETTER | Opposition parties are only interested in power, not service delivery

The ANC has a lot to account for, but the hell we are experiencing is all due to the DA in my city.
Ideas
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Malema is an opportunist who disrespects our democracy Opinion
  2. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics
  3. ‘Systemic issues need to be fixed’: Van Damme not going back to DA even if ... Politics
  4. Mbalula: 'We are now well-educated about ensuring there is no looting as a ... Politics
  5. ‘Enough of the despair’: this is the action Herman Mashaba wants to see in SA Politics

Most read

  1. LETTER | Gun Free SA is wrong Letters
  2. EDITORIAL | Malema is an opportunist who disrespects our democracy Opinion
  3. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Hogarth
  4. PHILA MSIMANG | Yes, we’re in a mess — but why the pointless apartheid ... Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa thinks many hands make lights work — but an extra ... Opinion

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage