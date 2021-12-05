Cut the deadwood from senior police ranks urgently, Mr President

The shameless buck-passing at the hearings into the July violence shows just how rotten the police ‘service’ is

After watching the performance of the heads of our security establishment at the Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest, South Africans will have every right to feel afraid — very afraid.



Appearing at the inquiry, those who lead the police — rather than owning up to their monumental failure to secure life and property during the politically inspired mayhem — seemed determined to achieve only the diversion of accountability from themselves...