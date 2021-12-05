Cut the deadwood from senior police ranks urgently, Mr President
The shameless buck-passing at the hearings into the July violence shows just how rotten the police ‘service’ is
05 December 2021 - 00:02
After watching the performance of the heads of our security establishment at the Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest, South Africans will have every right to feel afraid — very afraid.
Appearing at the inquiry, those who lead the police — rather than owning up to their monumental failure to secure life and property during the politically inspired mayhem — seemed determined to achieve only the diversion of accountability from themselves...
