An invisible asset that has the government clutching at thin air
The country has been waiting years for the holy grail of radio frequency spectrum to be made available to those who can use it to boost economic growth
30 January 2022 - 00:00
There was a time when the elimination of schools under trees as well as the eradication of mud classrooms featured prominently among the promises in each state of the nation address.
Year after year, the head of state would set a deadline and his ministers of finance and education would budget millions of rand for this purpose, but the targets were just never met...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.