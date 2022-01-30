An invisible asset that has the government clutching at thin air

The country has been waiting years for the holy grail of radio frequency spectrum to be made available to those who can use it to boost economic growth

There was a time when the elimination of schools under trees as well as the eradication of mud classrooms featured prominently among the promises in each state of the nation address.



Year after year, the head of state would set a deadline and his ministers of finance and education would budget millions of rand for this purpose, but the targets were just never met...