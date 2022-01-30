SIU report on pandemic corruption is ‘accountability now-now’
Investigating unit says it has named more than 600 suspects but justice has been meted out to only a fraction of them
30 January 2022 - 00:00
The Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) report into the procurement of Covid-related goods and services says it has made 610 referrals to government departments and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for disciplinary or criminal action against officials and businesspeople who ripped off the state during the pandemic.
However, only a fraction of these have seen justice...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.