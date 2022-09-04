Ingonyama Trust: empower the people, not the chiefs
Constitutional bias favours land matters being decided by the former, not a colonial form of ‘trusteeship’
04 September 2022 - 00:00
There is a forgotten story behind the Ingonyama Trust’s establishment. A few days before the first democratic elections in April 1994, the last apartheid president, FW de Klerk, signed his final piece of legislation, setting it up. This was no footnote in history, but a seminal political moment, signalling the return of the IFP to the national elections it had abandoned a few months earlier...
