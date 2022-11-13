Fiasco looms if Ramaphosa is forced to step aside
It would create a political and constitutional crisis South Africa is simply not prepared for
13 November 2022 - 00:01
It may sound unreal but we could be within days of the end of Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency of the ANC and the country. According to the rules, a panel, appointed by National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in the wake of the scandal around the theft of a large amount of cash from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo, had 30 days to report from its constitution on October 19...
