Mbalula may seem funny, but he's no political clown
He is a proven political organiser with a great track-record of running campaigns, writes S'thembiso Msomi
08 January 2023 - 00:02
The ANC’s reigning in-house stand-up comedian, Douglas Ngobeni, had other delegates in stitches on Thursday when he claimed that Fikile Mbalula had sought to be ANC secretary-general “since 1912”, the year the party was founded...
Mbalula may seem funny, but he's no political clown
He is a proven political organiser with a great track-record of running campaigns, writes S'thembiso Msomi
The ANC’s reigning in-house stand-up comedian, Douglas Ngobeni, had other delegates in stitches on Thursday when he claimed that Fikile Mbalula had sought to be ANC secretary-general “since 1912”, the year the party was founded...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos