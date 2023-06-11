A distant president and a callous government add up to an imminent flood of tragedy
About a fortnight too late, Ramaphosa visits ground zero of the latest deadly cholera outbreak
11 June 2023 - 00:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa finally made it to Hammanskraal, scene of the devastating cholera outbreak. After a detour that took him to Abuja in Nigeria and Ankara, the Turkish capital, he arrived this week in the township — a stone’s throw from his office in the Union Buildings — to commiserate with residents. Better late than never, I guess. ..
A distant president and a callous government add up to an imminent flood of tragedy
About a fortnight too late, Ramaphosa visits ground zero of the latest deadly cholera outbreak
President Cyril Ramaphosa finally made it to Hammanskraal, scene of the devastating cholera outbreak. After a detour that took him to Abuja in Nigeria and Ankara, the Turkish capital, he arrived this week in the township — a stone’s throw from his office in the Union Buildings — to commiserate with residents. Better late than never, I guess. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos