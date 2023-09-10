Procurement Bill carries serious risks for SA, but it can be fixed
The preferential procurement clause, especially, falls short of the constitutional requirement of a national legislative framework. Currently, the clause gives wide discretion to procuring institutions and opens the way to confusion and abuse
10 September 2023 - 00:00
South Africa’s public procurement system is inefficient and corrupt. Because it handles a fifth of GDP and plays a central role in redressing inequality, this crisis is central to our political, public administrative and economic problems. The new Public Procurement Bill moves to address this by advancing efficiency and integrity measures. But if it does not align with the constitution, these will come to nothing. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.