SA has taken the moral high ground on Israel’s genocidal Gaza mission
The country is on the right side of history in condemning genocidal attacks
19 November 2023 - 00:00
Parliament finds itself embroiled in a divisive debate about how to react to Israel’s bombardment of Gaza. A motion to deliberate on the fate of Israel’s diplomats in South Africa and relations between South Africa and Israel will be voted on at a full sitting on Tuesday. Israel’s actions, ostensibly to crush Hamas, have gone beyond that and morphed into an indiscriminate assault on Gaza’s residents. This conduct verges on genocide...
