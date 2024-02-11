Why are African wars ignored, even by Africans?
Why has the world maintained such a keen interest in some conflicts while paying only cursory attention to the tragedy unfolding in Sudan?
11 February 2024 - 00:01
A while back, the AU launched its Silencing the Guns initiative, a flagship project that sought to end all continental conflicts by 2020...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.