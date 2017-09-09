Sport

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen long prophesied about 'fear of god' Fifita

10 September 2017 - 00:00 By Reuters

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had put the rugby world on notice about Vaea Fifita ahead of yesterday's Rugby Championship victory over Argentina but despite a man-of-the-match performance said he still expected more from the flanker.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BBK: Hello ... this is not Bafana United or SuperSport Bafana, jerr! Sport
  2. AB de Villiers is the big thing for new coach Ottis Sport
  3. Sundowns fail in willing buyer, seller market Sport
  4. There are no excuses for woeful Bafana Sport
  5. At least Scottish burglars don't 'hammer you' says Benni McCarthy Sport

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s

Related articles

  1. Wallabies coach Cheika impressed with the Boks Rugby
  2. Coetzee unhappy with the result but pleased with the performance against ... Rugby
  3. Springboks share the spoils with Wallabies in Perth Rugby
  4. All Blacks unleash 'the beast' to down Argentina Rugby
X