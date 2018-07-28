Rugby
Crusaders too strong for Hurricanes as they book final against the Lions
29 July 2018 - 00:00
The Christchurch-based Crusaders maintained their seemingly unstoppable progress towards a ninth Super Rugby title when they overwhelmed the Wellington-based Hurricanes 30-12 in a one-sided semifinal in Wellington yesterday.
