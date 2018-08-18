Athletics
21-year-old sprint sensation Noah Lyles says he'll run 100m in 9.41sec
The next big thing in sports creates his own raps and designs his own shoes
19 August 2018 - 00:00
The next big thing in sports creates his own raps and designs his own shoes
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.