Cricket
SA strike bowlers in the spotlight
With the Proteas leaving for the World Cup today, the fitness of Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn is of paramount concern after being injured in the Indian Premier League
19 May 2019 - 00:06
As the winter sun beat down at Cricket SA's High Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria, some serious Cricket World Cup business was taking shape.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.