Sport

Cricket

SA strike bowlers in the spotlight

With the Proteas leaving for the World Cup today, the fitness of Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn is of paramount concern after being injured in the Indian Premier League

19 May 2019 - 00:06 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU

As the winter sun beat down at Cricket SA's High Performance Centre at the University of Pretoria, some serious Cricket World Cup business was taking shape.

