It's no silver bullet but the Springboks' World Cup triumph has given SA hope
10 November 2019 - 00:02
Until a few weeks ago the average South African cared as much about rugby as the reproductive processes of the dung beetle.
Yet this week slay queens were overheard discussing Springbok wing Cheslin Kolbe's agile moves - and, no, they weren't referring to his dance-floor potential during the summer club scene in Ibiza...
