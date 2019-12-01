Sport

Rugby

First Patrice Motsepe's millions must help get the Blue Bulls out of the red

01 December 2019 - 00:03 By LIAM DEL CARME

For Blue Bulls president Willem Strauss the equation is simple.

"I'd rather have 26% of a going concern, than 100% of bugger all," the straight-talking Strauss said when asked about the Bulls' receding stake in the organisation's professional arm...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unforgettable moments of the Rugby World Cup Sport
  2. Deon Davids rumoured to be next Springbok coach Sport
  3. U-23 coach looks to Safa & PSL for co-operation after qualification success Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. The Springbok's victory belonged to all South Africans Sport

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X