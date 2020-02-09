Amakhosi do the necessary in cup competition
09 February 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs, given some jitters recently against supposedly beatable teams in cup competitions, would have been satisfied to do what was needed, edging Royal Eagles 1-0 at FNB Stadium last night to progress past the Nedbank Cup last 32.
Chiefs' nerviness against smaller sides recently did come later in cup competitions - in the final of the last Nedbank Cup against TS Galaxy, then the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout against Maritzburg United...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.