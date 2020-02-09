Amakhosi do the necessary in cup competition

Kaizer Chiefs, given some jitters recently against supposedly beatable teams in cup competitions, would have been satisfied to do what was needed, edging Royal Eagles 1-0 at FNB Stadium last night to progress past the Nedbank Cup last 32.



Chiefs' nerviness against smaller sides recently did come later in cup competitions - in the final of the last Nedbank Cup against TS Galaxy, then the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout against Maritzburg United...