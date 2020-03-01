Maria Sharapova's place in history is assured

The news of Maria Sharapova's retirement from tennis is not a surprise. She was so downbeat and directionless after her defeat by Donna Vekic at January's Australian Open that few could imagine her carrying on.



But one revealing detail did emerge this week: the fact that Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash had helped catalyse her decision. Bryant was a major tennis fan on the quiet, who offered support to a host of top players from Novak Djokovic to Naomi Osaka. Sharapova said he had been an "incredible sounding board" throughout her career, and she had planned a meeting with him three days after the crash to discuss her physical deterioration...