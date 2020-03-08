Caster Semenya finds fresh hunting grounds
Semenya has been spotted practising block starts
08 March 2020 - 00:03
It's nearly time for Caster Semenya's big reveal.
When the 29-year-old competes in the Gauteng North championships at the University of Pretoria track on Friday and Saturday, she is expected to announce the event - or events - she intends targeting at the Tokyo Olympics later this year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.