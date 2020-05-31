Rugby
1995 RWC chronicles: The hiccup before the days of glory
31 May 2020 - 00:00
Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of arguably the least remembered encounter in the Springboks' march to Rugby World Cup glory in 1995.
However, in labouring to a 21-8 victory over Romania in their second match, their coach Kitch Christie stumbled upon valuable pathfinders on the team's road to victory in the tournament...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.