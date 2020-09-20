Soccer

Eagles thrash the Red Devils at home

Manchester United's season started with a shock 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace as Wilfried Zaha grabbed a late double for the visitors in the Premier League last night, though VAR was again the centre of attention.



United looked off the pace early on as Andros Townsend put Palace in front after seven minutes, with the home side's campaign starting a week later than initially scheduled due to last season's Europa League commitments running into mid-August...