General
Iga Swiatek: Remember that name
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Iga Swiatek completed a sensational fortnight at Roland Garros by beating Sofia Kenin to become the first Polish player to win a grand slam singles title.
The rock and roll fan has blasted her way through the draw and swept to the trophy without dropping a set, the 6-4 6-1 victory over Australian Open champion Kenin the icing on the cake...
