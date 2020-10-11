General

Iga Swiatek: Remember that name

Iga Swiatek completed a sensational fortnight at Roland Garros by beating Sofia Kenin to become the first Polish player to win a grand slam singles title.



The rock and roll fan has blasted her way through the draw and swept to the trophy without dropping a set, the 6-4 6-1 victory over Australian Open champion Kenin the icing on the cake...